US starts solar cell manufacturing to close supply chain gap

From pv magazine USA
The pursuit of onshoring the US solar manufacturing supply chain has come with the challenge of imbalanced capacities of domestically made modules, cells, wafers and ingots. But the tide may be turning, according to the “US Solar Market Insight Q4 2024” report by SEIA and Wood Mackenzie.
Domestic module manufacturing capacity increased by more than 9 GW in the third quarter to nearly 40 GW, with five new or expanded factories in Alabama, Florida, Ohio and Texas. The capacity has nearly quintupled since the end of the second quarter of 2022, when it stood at 7 GW just before passage of domestic manufacturing and procurement tax credits in the US Inflation Reduction Act.
At full capacity, the United States can now produce enough solar modules to meet nearly all domestic demand, said SEIA and Wood Mackenzie. Demand is expected to be 40.5 GW (DC) in 2024, followed by average annual volumes of at least 43 GW from 2025-29, according to the report.
However, cell manufacturing has been slower to take hold due to the complex and costly process. According to the report, the first US cell manufacturing facility opened in the third quarter – the first since 2019.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.