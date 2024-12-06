US targets 50 GW of solar in 2024

Solar power is leading the United States and the rest of the world in energy deployments. America is projected to deploy nearly 50 GW of solar modules by the end of 2024. This value will be a 25% increase from 2023, and close to pv magazine USA’s projections from the beginning of 2024.

According to Ohm Analytics, the United States deployed approximately 6 GW to the distributed generation solar market in the first three quarters of 2024. Ohm Analytics projects that the country may deploy 8.1 GW of solar by the end of 2024.

The fourth quarter often outperforms the rest of the year as solar owners scramble to deploy projects before the new year and lock in the Investment Tax Credit against their upcoming tax bill.

The utility-scale sector is projected to deploy 32 GW of solar interconnection capacity by the end of 2024. When converted to solar-module capacity, using a multiplier of 1.25 to 1.3, between 40 GW and 41.6 GW of solar panels. In 2023, utility-scale solar had a multiplier of 1.25.

Combined with the 8.1 GW of distributed generation, current projections show between 48.1 GW and 49.7 GW of solar panels deployed, bringing the total within striking distance of 50 GW.