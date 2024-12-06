Germany concludes rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0904/kWh

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's ninth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 1 MW.

The agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 434 MW and selected 119 projects, totaling 259 MW. The final prices ranged from €0.0745 ($0.0787)/kWh to €0.0969/kWh. The final average price was €0.904/kWh.

Most of the selected projects are located in North Rhine-Westphalia (58 MW) and Bavaria (48 MW).

In the previous procurement exercise, the allocated capacity was 259 MW and the final average price was €0.0894/kWh.

In the seventh round, finalized in March, the German authorities allocated 264.1 MW, with final prices ranging from €0.0690/kWh to €0.0948/kWh.

In the sixth tender, held in July 2023, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 191 MW at an average price of €0.1018/kWh. In the fifth tender, held in March 2023, the German authorities reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. The final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087/kWh.

In the fourth tender in August 2022, the Bundesnetagentur allocated 201 MW of capacity, with final prices ranging between €0.0820/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084. The third tender, in May 2022, achieved final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.