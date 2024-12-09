Bangladesh opens tender for 12 grid-tied solar projects totaling 353 MW

The Bangladesh Power Development Board has kicked off a tender for the installation of 12 grid-tied solar projects across the country.

The tender notice lists the 12 proposed projects, which vary in size between 10 MW and 45 MW. Together, the lots have a combined capacity of 353 MW.

According to local reports, the Bangladeshi government will purchase the electricity produced for a period of up to 20 years at a fixed tariff rate.

A pre-tender meeting is scheduled for December 22. Applications can be sent via post until February 3.



Bangladesh had deployed 767 MW of solar at the end of 2023, up from 524 MW at the end of 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Analysts have previously cited high import duties as a barrier to solar deployment in Bangladesh. In November, the government introduced a 10-year tax exemption package for renewable energy plants, effective from July 2025.