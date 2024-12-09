Chinese developer switches on world’s largest perovskite-based PV plant

Chinese perovskite cell maker MicroQuanta Semiconductor has announced the successful grid connection of an 8.6 MW ground-mounted PV plant in Lishui, Zhejiang province. The plant in eastern China – the world's largest to be built with perovskite solar technology – integrates agriculture with solar generation.

The facility sits on previously unused land in mountainous Songyang county and features 95,648 MicroQuanta α perovskite modules. The 90 W modules measure 1,245 mm x 635 mm and weigh 12.5 kg. The panels are tilted at a 22-degree angle, utilizing the terrain's natural slope. To allow agricultural use beneath the solar arrays, the lowest edge of the panels are elevated 2 meters off the ground.

The project – designed for the region's hot, rainy summers and mild winters – has been adapted to varying solar exposure and crop requirements, combining renewable energy with agriculture.

MicroQuanta said its perovskite modules outperform conventional passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) panels in less favorable sunlight conditions, like those in southern China, due to their low-temperature coefficient, excellent low-light performance, and cost-efficiency.

The modules have passed stability certification under the updated IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 standards by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). MicroQuanta has also become the world’s first perovskite solar cell company to obtain certification from the German Association for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies (VDE).

The company offers a 25-year linear power warranty and a 12-year product warranty on its panels. In 2019, its research team set a 14.24% conversion efficiency record for a large-area perovskite solar module. In May 2022, the company claimed a world record with a 20.2% conversion efficiency on a 20 cm² “third-generation” solar cell.