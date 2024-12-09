Fire risk for home energy storage systems is 0.0049%, says German study

From ESS News
Researchers at Germany’s RWTH Aachen University have published a study investigating the probability of fire risk in residential battery energy storage systems. The group found the risk is 0.0049% per year.
They published the study titled “Quantitative Fire Risk Assessment of Battery Home Storage Systems in Comparison to General House Fires in Germany and Other Battery Related Fires” in October 2024, and recently presented their findings to the public for the first time at an event organized by the Federal Energy Storage Systems (BVES) in Berlin.
