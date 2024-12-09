Mibet launches 51 KW offshore PV demonstrator

China's Mibet has launched a 51 kW offshore PV project in the coastal waters off Xiamen, Fujian province, spanning 563.286 sqm and operating under marine conditions for 10 months. A company spokesperson said the demonstrative project is performing well.

“Currently, offshore floating photovoltaic projects in China are still in the demonstration phase,” the spokesperson told pv magazine. “This project has not yet sold or provided electricity to any entity and remains in the stage of real-sea testing. It has not yet been connected to any coastal substations.”

The 112-panel floating system mainly consists of steel and inorganic inert materials. Steel walkways, coated for corrosion resistance, provide rigidity and reduce large-scale oscillations. Flexible connections between beams help minimize the impact of wave forces.

“The project utilized inorganic inert materials for floaters, providing physical performance durability for up to 25 years. The floater design features a cylindrical shape with highly corrosion-resistant stainless steel embedded around the surface,” the company said. “It incorporates allowances, rubber anti-slip elements, and interference fits; each floater offers excellent load-bearing and anti-disengagement capabilities. The design also includes reserved consumable spaces to mitigate biological attachment and corrosion, preventing the array from sinking and reducing seawater spray impact on mounts and modules.”

Mibet noted that the new project features framed and double-glass PV modules with 60 and 72 cells. The modules offer UV aging resistance, salt spray resistance, damp heat resistance, and self-cleaning capabilities

“Mibet's offshore floating project conducted durability tests focusing on the corrosion and aging performance of floating mounts, modules, floaters, anchors, and mooring structures in marine environments,” the company said. “The project subjected the system to extreme marine corrosion environments classified as ‘CX' and ‘Im2, 4.'”