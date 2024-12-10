Bslbatt unveils modular balcony battery storage system

China’s Bslbatt has introduced the MicroBox 800, a modular energy storage solution designed specifically for balcony photovoltaic (PV) systems. The system has a storage capacity of 2 kWh and features an 800 W bidirectional inverter.

Image: Bslbatt

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, is entering the balcony PV market with the introduction of the MicroBox 800, a battery storage system with a bi-directional inverter, and the Brick 2, an extension battery module, specifically designed for balcony PV.

The MicroBox 800 combines an 800 W bidirectional inverter with a 2 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery module, enabling integration in both on-grid and off-grid setups. The dual MPPT technology supports solar inputs ranging from 22 V to 60 V, delivering up to 2000 W of input power.

