Bslbatt unveils 89-mm-thick battery for residential solar

China’s Bslbatt has added a rack-mounted battery to its ultra-sim range. It has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It measures 670 mm x 475 mm and is 89 mm thick.

PowerCube-5

Image: Bslbatt

Share

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has released PowerCube-5, a new rack-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems.

“This new product … is easily expandable for applications with high power needs, limited installation space, and limited load-bearing capacity,” Bslbatt said in a statement.

The PowerCube-5 battery measures 670 mm x 475 mm and is 89 mm thick, purportedly making it the “thinnest rack battery in the world,” according to Bslbatt.  It weighs 48.3 kg.

The lithium-iron system has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V.  It uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and has an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 65 C.

Popular content

“The battery is easily expandable, allowing it to be configured in parallel or in series to meet specific power requirements,” the manufacturer said. “The ultra-thin battery series of Bslbatt is particularly suitable for applications with high power needs, limited installation space, limited load-bearing capacity, and long cycle life.”

It comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 8,000 cycles. It also features IP22 protection.

In November, Bslbatt launched the first product in its ultra-thin series, a 90-mm-thick wall-mounted battery.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.