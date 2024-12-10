Expandable solar roof rack adds 1 kW of off-grid charging for EVs

From pv magazine USA

Los Angeles-based DartSolar has unveiled an expanding solar roof rack for electric vehicles, adding range without the need to plug into a charger, according to the company.

The roof rack adds 360 W of solar capacity when stowed for driving and can expand to 1000 W in a folded-out 1 kW array. The low-profile solar rack can expand in 15 seconds.

DartSolar said its roof rack has been tested for use with various EV models. The panels connect to a rear power unit that converts solar production into 120 V alternating current to be used by the vehicle.

The company said the rack is designed with lightweight, custom solar panels that are an eighth of an inch thick. It supports a DIY approach for owners, offering an open blueprint, repair instructions and 3D printable parts for repairs. The roof rack can also be adapted to carry up to 50 pounds, functioning like a conventional vehicle roof rack.

The unit is currently priced at $2,950. DartSolar said with a 10-year lifespan the product has an expected payback period of two years and a 5 times return on investment.

DartSolar was founded in 2024, with three years of research backing the development of the roof rack.

The company said it is currently exploring tandem solar cell technology to further boost production in future models.

“With advancements in tandem solar cell technology by companies like Kaneka Corp. and Oxford PV, DartSolar is currently designing a 3,000-watt solar roof rack capable of providing 30 to 40 miles of charge per day,” said DartSolar.