EPC Solaire launches mounting system for ribbed sheet metal roofs

From pv magazine France

EPC Solaire, a Lyon-based mounting system supplier, has launched a new solution for commercial and industrial PV systems on flat roofs under renovation.

The system, developed with French roofing specialist Sika and insulation material supplier Recticel, is designed for deploying rooftop PV arrays on ribbed sheet metal roofs.

“The continuity of our customers’ activities is our priority,” said Ferrer Payen, managing director of EPC Solaire. “We have designed a solution that preserves the existing ribbed sheet metal roofing, avoiding any exposure of the roof and loss of operation. It combines a complete refurbishment of the waterproofing, the installation of Class C insulation and the installation of solar modules.”

The mounting system, made entirely of aluminum from France, preserves the integrity of existing elements and requires no structural changes for solar panel installation. It replaces traditional insulation and waterproofing materials, like rock wool or bitumen (20 kg/m2), with a lightweight alternative (8 kg/m2), allowing solar modules to be fixed without risking structural damage, according to the company.

The integrated rails uniformly distribute downward loads across the surface, preventing localized excess weight or damage. Heat welding ensures the waterproofing membrane remains intact, preserving the 10-year warranty.

The iNovaR solution offers a thermal resistance of R=4.5 m2K/W and waterproofing designed to last 25 years.