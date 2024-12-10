Waaree Energies secures 1 GW solar module order

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies, India’s largest solar module manufacturer, has revealed that it has secured an order to supply 1 GW of solar modules to an unspecified developer.

The company will supply its TOPCon 580W bifacial glass modules. The module delivery is to be made in calendar year 2025.

The financial terms of the supply deal were not disclosed.

Waaree, recognized as a tier-1 solar module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), runs a NABL-accredited testing lab. It maintains a PV module production capacity of approximately 13.3 GW, which includes 1.3 GW from Indosolar.

It manufactures panels, offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, develops solar projects, and installs rooftop systems across more than 25 countries.