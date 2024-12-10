Canadian-Chinese venture begins indoor perovskite solar panel production in China

A joint venture between Canadian perovskite solar startup Solaires Enterprises and China’s Genesis Technology has completed successful trial production of indoor perovskite PV modules in Jiaxing, China.

Canadian perovskite PV technology startup Solaires Enterprises announced that SEI Energy Technology, its joint venture with Genesis Technology, a Shanghai-based energy technology manufacturer, has completed trial production of its perovskite indoor PV modules.

Solaires Enterprises spokesperson told pv magazine that the group is using a sheet-to-sheet wet chemical process in the production line, which is located at its dedicated “fully equipped, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant” in Jiaxing, China.

The startup of SEI Energy Technology was enabled by a licensing agreement and a $4 million investment that was used for the “purchase of specialized production line equipment, personnel training, and the execution of daily operations,” explained the spokesperson.

The SEI Energy Technology plant has a production capacity of 1 million units of the company's indoor PV modules annually. There are plans to expand to 10 million modules annually in subsequent phases, according to the spokesperson.

“Through half a year of hard work from both Solaires scientists and SEI engineers, I am so proud to say that we have made a giant step forward today in the commercialization of Solaires' world-leading perovskite technologies,” said Brian Yang, chairman of SEI Energy in a statement.

Initially, the focus will be small-sized, light, and flexible modules. With a reported 35% indoor power conversion efficiency, the devices are suitable for a range of battery-free electronics and sensing applications.

According to the spokesperson, the company will focus on smart home systems, wireless devices, e-ink displays, remote controls, and sensors to begin with, and it is also working on future applications based on its trademarked PVFilm technology, which “will enable a broader range of energy solutions.”

