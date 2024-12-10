Canadian-Chinese venture begins indoor perovskite solar panel production in China

Canadian perovskite PV technology startup Solaires Enterprises announced that SEI Energy Technology, its joint venture with Genesis Technology, a Shanghai-based energy technology manufacturer, has completed trial production of its perovskite indoor PV modules.
Solaires Enterprises spokesperson told pv magazine that the group is using a sheet-to-sheet wet chemical process in the production line, which is located at its dedicated “fully equipped, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant” in Jiaxing, China.
The startup of SEI Energy Technology was enabled by a licensing agreement and a $4 million investment that was used for the “purchase of specialized production line equipment, personnel training, and the execution of daily operations,” explained the spokesperson.
The SEI Energy Technology plant has a production capacity of 1 million units of the company's indoor PV modules annually. There are plans to expand to 10 million modules annually in subsequent phases, according to the spokesperson.
“Through half a year of hard work from both Solaires scientists and SEI engineers, I am so proud to say that we have made a giant step forward today in the commercialization of Solaires' world-leading perovskite technologies,” said Brian Yang, chairman of SEI Energy in a statement.
Initially, the focus will be small-sized, light, and flexible modules. With a reported 35% indoor power conversion efficiency, the devices are suitable for a range of battery-free electronics and sensing applications.
According to the spokesperson, the company will focus on smart home systems, wireless devices, e-ink displays, remote controls, and sensors to begin with, and it is also working on future applications based on its trademarked PVFilm technology, which “will enable a broader range of energy solutions.”
