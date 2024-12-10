World’s largest vanadium redox flow project completed

From ESS News
Rongke Power has announced the completion of the 175 MW/700 MWh Xinhua Ushi Energy Storage Project in the Xinjiang region, northwest China.
The project will help improve grid stability, manage peak loads and integrate renewable energy, providing support for grid formation, peak load regulation, frequency regulation and renewable energy integration.
Previously, Rongke built the 100 MW/400 MWh Dalian system, which at the time of its commissioning in 2022 was the world’s largest vanadium redox flow project. This facility represents the first phase of the project which is eventually expected to double in size and have a power output of 200 MW and storage capacity of 800 MWh.
