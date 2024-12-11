Australia’s CIS Tender 1 to deliver 2.75 GW of solar

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 1 will add 2.75 GW of solar generation to the National Electricity Market (NEM), with 12 of the 19 successful bids allocated across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland.

Image: European Energy Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Australia's CIS (CIS) Tender 1 – National Electricity Market (NEM) Generation has delivered 6.38 GW of renewable generation projects, which collectively will provide power to 3 million households.

About 63% of the total are solar developments, supported by 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Total allocation by state sees New South Wales and Victoria both winning seven bids, amounting respectively to 3.7 GW plus 904 MWh of battery storage, and 1.6 GW plus 1,458 MWh of storage.

Two projects in South Australia will generate 574 MW and three in Queensland amount to 550 MW plus 1,200 MWh of storage.

