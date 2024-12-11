Australia’s CIS Tender 1 to deliver 2.75 GW of solar

Australia's CIS (CIS) Tender 1 – National Electricity Market (NEM) Generation has delivered 6.38 GW of renewable generation projects, which collectively will provide power to 3 million households.
About 63% of the total are solar developments, supported by 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Total allocation by state sees New South Wales and Victoria both winning seven bids, amounting respectively to 3.7 GW plus 904 MWh of battery storage, and 1.6 GW plus 1,458 MWh of storage.
Two projects in South Australia will generate 574 MW and three in Queensland amount to 550 MW plus 1,200 MWh of storage.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.