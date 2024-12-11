Land availability for US solar continues to slide, says Paces

Paces, a renewable energy software producer, says in a new report that available land for renewable energy sites has fallen by 22% in the United States.

Image: Scott Cormie, CC BY-SA 2.0

From pv magazine USA

Available land in the United States for renewable energy sites continues to shrink, according to a new report by Paces, a renewable-energy project-planning software developer.

Analyzing data from January 2024 through October 2024, Paces found decreases in the number of sites suitable for renewables, the average acreage of sites available and the average feeder capacity.

The report analyzed renewable energy site availability across 12 states:

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Virginia

Paces defined a suitable site as a parcel with at least 1 MW of feedable capacity and at least 15 buildable acres.

