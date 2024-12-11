TotalEnergies, OQ Alternative Energy to build 100 MW of solar in Oman

TotalEnergies has entered into a partnership with OQ Alternative Energy (Oqae) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Saih Nihaydah, northern Oman.

Construction of the North Solar project is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with electricity production expected to begin in late 2026.

The electricity will be delivered through a long-term power purchase agreement with Petroleum Development Oman, the Sultanate's main exploration and production company.

The two parties are also set to co-develop two 100 MW wind projects in southern Oman. TotalEnergies and Oqae will take a 49% and 51% stake in each of the three projects.

Last week, Oman launched a tender to select developers for a 280 MW solar project. Interested developers have until February 3 to submit their statement of qualification.

The Omani government has set a target of adding around 4 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Oman had 672 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.