Oman launches tender for 280 MW solar plant

Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP) has launched a tender to select developers for the 280 MW Al Kamil Wal Wafi Solar IPP Project.
“In line with the Sultanate of Oman's vision to diversify fuel sources and achieve a net zero target by 2050 through the use of clean energy for power generation, PWP is planning to develop the fourth solar PV project with a capacity of 280 MW at Al Kamil Wal Wafi in partnership with the private sector,” the tender document reads, without providing further details.
Interested developers will have time until February 3 to submit their statement of qualification.
The project is the fourth solar plant tendered by OPWP. Only one is currently online – the 500 MW Ibri 2 solar project, which was inaugurated in January 2022 after a 13-month construction period.
All of the projects are part of the Omani government’s plan to add around 4 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. Beyond utility-scale project development, the target will be supported by the country's new regulation for rooftop PV, which was announced in 2018.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Oman had an installed PV capacity of 672 MW at the end of 2023.
