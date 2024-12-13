Gibraltar opens tender for rooftop solar arrays

The government of Gibraltar is accepting expressions of interest from developers to install solar systems at selected sites across the territory.
The tender details state that the government is seeking a phased rollout of largely rooftop solar systems developed under a power purchase agreement. The capacity of each phase will be determined by the availability of buildings and sites for deployment, as well as the configuration of the proposed systems.
The government said it is also considering the installation of solar canopies in suitable locations and is willing to consider other solutions including floating solar.
Sites already identified for installations include the City Hall, Inces Hall Theatre, The North Mole Power Station and Europa point parking area.
The scope of the works include the design, installation, grid connection, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the solar systems. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Jan. 24, 2025.
In August, the Gibraltar government kicked off a tender for a solar array at Gibraltar International Airport.
