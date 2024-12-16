Indian state allots land for solar manufacturing projects

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has received solar manufacturing proposals from Grew Energy, Insolation Green Energy, Premier Energies Global, Saatvik Solar and other companies. Land allotment letters for these industrial units were recently given away by the state’s chief minister.

Image: Madhya Pradesh government

Share

From pv magazine India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has distributed land allotment letters for several solar manufacturing projects.

Among the companies that have proposed to set up solar manufacturing units in the state, Grew Energy has been allotted 60 acres of land for its PV cell and module facility to be built with a proposed investment of INR 25.4 billion ($299.4 million).

Insolation Green Energy has secured 45 acres for a factory for aluminum frames, PV cells and modules. Premier Energies Global Environment has won 50 acres for silicon ingots and wafers, while Saatvik Solar Industries has taken 50 acres for PV cells and modules.

Sunkind Photovoltaics has also won 30 acres for PV modules, Rays Green Energy 38 acres for PV cells and modules, Shakti Energy Solutions for PV modules, and Alpex Solar for PV cells and modules.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Daikin launches air-to-water heat pumps for single-family homes
16 December 2024 Daikin has released a line of residential heat pumps, using propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 6...