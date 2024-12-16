Indian state allots land for solar manufacturing projects

From pv magazine India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has distributed land allotment letters for several solar manufacturing projects.

Among the companies that have proposed to set up solar manufacturing units in the state, Grew Energy has been allotted 60 acres of land for its PV cell and module facility to be built with a proposed investment of INR 25.4 billion ($299.4 million).

Insolation Green Energy has secured 45 acres for a factory for aluminum frames, PV cells and modules. Premier Energies Global Environment has won 50 acres for silicon ingots and wafers, while Saatvik Solar Industries has taken 50 acres for PV cells and modules.

Sunkind Photovoltaics has also won 30 acres for PV modules, Rays Green Energy 38 acres for PV cells and modules, Shakti Energy Solutions for PV modules, and Alpex Solar for PV cells and modules.