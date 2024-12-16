Montenegro to launch 300 MWh battery storage tender

From ESS News
In a pioneering move for state-owned utilities in the Balkans, Montenegro’s largest power utility, EPCG, is planning to launch a large-scale, battery energy storage procurement exercise by the end of 2024.
“By the end of the current year, EPCG will open a public call for the supply of 300 MWh of battery systems,” Milutin Djukanovic, chairman of the EPCG Board of Directors, said last Thursday.
In September, EPCG said it was is looking to deliver 185 MWh of battery energy storage capacity across four locations. Its stated goal was to use the existing infrastructure for connection to the grid.
