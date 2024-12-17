Sino-American Silicon to halt production at solar cell factory

Sino-American Silicon (SAS) says it will suspend production at its solar cell factory in Taiwan from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4.

Sino-American Silicon's factory in Chunan, Taiwan

Image: Sino-American Silicon

SAS, a Taiwan-based solar ingot and wafer, cell and module manufacturer, has announced plans to temporarily suspend production at its cell manufacturing facility in Yilan county, on the northeastern part of the island.

The company said it would halt production at its solar cell factory in Taiwan from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, following media reports suggesting that weak demand in the solar sector has prompted the decision.

It said in a filing to the Taiwanese stock exchange that it will suspend operations on its Yilan solar cell production line. Employees will take special leave, with the option to use advanced leave if needed. It noted that its cell business represents around 2% of its total revenue.

“SAS remains confident in Taiwan's high-quality, high-efficiency solar cells. We continue to promote growth in Taiwan's solar market while actively expanding international market opportunities,” said the company.

SAS has also produced wafers at a factory in Chunan, Taiwan, since 2005.

