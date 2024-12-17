UK plans for 22 GW battery storage fleet by 2030

Clean Power 2030 plan unveiled by UK government includes key role for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in providing short-term flexibility. Support for long-duration energy storage (LDES) and changes to standing charges for behind the meter storage also proposed.

A TagEnergy BESS at Hawkers Hill Energy Park in the United Kingdom. NESO has called for a big expansion in the national battery fleet by 2030

Image: Tag Energy

From ESS News

The UK government has included a fivefold increase in Great Britain’s battery energy storage system (BESS) fleet in its plan to achieve clean power generation by 2030.

BESS features prominently in the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) 138-page plan, which calls for a 22 GW fleet in a bid to increase short-term flexibility provision. Great Britain had a 4.5 GW BESS fleet as of December 2024, according to Modo Energy figures referenced by DESNZ.

