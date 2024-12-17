UK plans for 22 GW battery storage fleet by 2030

From ESS News
The UK government has included a fivefold increase in Great Britain’s battery energy storage system (BESS) fleet in its plan to achieve clean power generation by 2030.
BESS features prominently in the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) 138-page plan, which calls for a 22 GW fleet in a bid to increase short-term flexibility provision. Great Britain had a 4.5 GW BESS fleet as of December 2024, according to Modo Energy figures referenced by DESNZ.
To continue reading, please visit the ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.