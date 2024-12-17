UK plans for 22 GW battery storage fleet by 2030

A TagEnergy BESS at Hawkers Hill Energy Park in the United Kingdom. NESO has called for a big expansion in the national battery fleet by 2030

From ESS News

The UK government has included a fivefold increase in Great Britain’s battery energy storage system (BESS) fleet in its plan to achieve clean power generation by 2030.

BESS features prominently in the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) 138-page plan, which calls for a 22 GW fleet in a bid to increase short-term flexibility provision. Great Britain had a 4.5 GW BESS fleet as of December 2024, according to Modo Energy figures referenced by DESNZ.

To continue reading, please visit the ESS News website.