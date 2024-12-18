Bangladesh seeks consultants for solar feasibility study

The Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority is seeking a consulting firm to complete a technical and economic feasibility study for the construction of a solar park.
According to the tender notice, the work relates to the construction of a solar project in the Jamalpur Char area in northern Bangladesh.
The terms of reference state that the feasibility study should include land, solar resource, variable renewable energy (VRE) grid integration, and techno-economic assessments, alongside a development roadmap.
The authorities will accept bids from international consulting firms. The deadline for expressions of interest is Jan. 9, 2025.
Earlier this month, the Bangladesh Power Development Board kicked off a tender for the installation of 12 grid-tied solar projects with a combined capacity of 353 MW. The tender is open until Feb. 3, 2025.
