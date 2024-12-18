Transformer explosion at South African coal power leaves nine injured

A transformer explosion at an Eskom-owned power station unit in eastern South Africa has injured nine people.
The incident, which took place last Thursday, occurred at Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga, affecting Unit 6 of the 3.6 GW coal plant, which consists of a total of six 600 MW units.
As a precautionary measure, Eskom took Unit 5 offline following the incident. Following a preliminary investigation, the utility found the rupture of a high-pressure steam steel pipe above the Unit 6 dry and service transformers caused the incident. The initial investigation found no evidence of sabotage.
A further investigation is now underway, which will look to establish the full extent of the damage and determine the size and scope of repairs required.
“We now begin a disciplined investigation and the painstaking work required to develop a thorough, disciplined understanding of the incident that will lead us to be able to plan when the unit can be returned to service,” said Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo.
The employees involved suffered burn injuries as a result of the steam leak. Eskom reported one in a critical condition and two in a semi-critical condition in hospital, with the other six receiving less serious injuries.
The utility says the incident has not changed the outlook on loadshedding. As of last Friday, loadshedding had been suspended for 261 consecutive days, which Eskom says has resulted in year-on-year diesel savings of ZAR 16.46 billion ($911.5 million).
