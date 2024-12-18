New US solar manufacturer to open 2.5 GW HJT factory

From pv magazine USA

A new US-owned and operated solar manufacturing business has announced its formation and entry into the US solar market.

NuVision Solar said it will open a facility with 2.5 GW of annual production capacity, manufacturing both solar cells and finished modules. The factory will produce HJT solar cells.

The company said it plans to manufacture bifacial solar modules with up to 800 W power. It added that its products will come with a 35-year performance warranty and a 20-year product warranty.

“Designed with power, reliability, and affordability in mind, NuVision’s modules will meet domestic content requirements, enabling end-users to qualify for an additional 10% bonus as part of the Inflation Reduction Act,” the company said in a press release.

NuVision Solar said it expects to begin initial module production in the fourth quarter of 2025. The facility is expected to create 500 direct jobs.

Heterojunction cell technology has been around a long time, but only in the last few years have PV suppliers really begun to look at it as an option for the low-cost manufacturing mainstream.

“Today we see HJT on the technology roadmaps of major cell and module makers, and several already striving ahead with large-scale production,” said Mark Hutchins, magazine director at pv magazine.

NuVision Solar said its zero busbar interconnection technology leads to 15 times more connection points and a reduction in microcracking and hotspot effects, a common issue in conventional solar cells.

“Heterojunction technology enables us to achieve exceptional cell efficiencies and consistently high performance across a wide range of conditions,” said Tom Mueller, chief technology officer at NuVision Solar.

NuVision Solar currently has four PV module product lines, ranging from 740 W to 810 W, with glass-on-glass and glass backsheet options.