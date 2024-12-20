Bslbatt launches low-voltage integrated battery storage system

From ESS News
Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has launched an integrated low-voltage energy storage system suitable for different residential and commercial application scenarios, such as homes, farms, stores, hospitals, and neighborhoods.
The solution combines inverters ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW supplied by Bslbatt or other preferred manufacturers, provided they are listed as compatible, with 15 kWh to 35 kWh battery storage systems, featuring the 5 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery module (BSLBATT B-LFP48-100E). The cabinet supports flexible configurations of three to seven battery modules to meet varying energy demand.
The cabinet also features two rear-mounted 50 W fans that activate automatically when temperatures exceed 35 C, thanks to a built-in thermal sensor. The battery and inverter are housed in separate compartments, minimizing heat transfer and optimizing performance under demanding conditions.
The product claims a lifespan of over 6,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge. It features an IP55-certified rated enclosure that protects against dust, water and other environmental elements. Its rugged construction makes it suitable for outdoor installation, even in challenging environments.
