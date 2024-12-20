‘Never underestimate the power of a strong network’

Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed an encouraging increase in the proportion of women in technical roles. However, I’ve also encountered challenges in establishing myself at higher levels compared to male colleagues. Earlier in my career, there were also less women in leadership positions which made it more difficult to envision my own path to progression.

I’ve focused on building strong relationships, consistently delivering high-quality work, and advocating for myself and other women in the field. I’ve also been fortunate to work alongside supportive colleagues and managers who recognized my potential and encouraged me to push myself to achieve more.

I began my career in the solar industry at a small consultancy, where I was the first female technical consultant. It was an exciting time for the UK solar sector, with the feed-in tariff still going, and the company was growing quickly. Despite being part of a male-dominated environment, I was given the space and opportunities to develop quickly and grow alongside the team.

Starting out in a small company proved invaluable. I worked on a diverse range of projects, covering multiple areas, which helped me quickly broaden my skill set. I also benefited from direct access to senior leaders who shared their knowledge and insights. Their guidance not only helped me navigate challenges but also allowed me to seize opportunities for growth.

This environment allowed me to take on leadership roles earlier than I had anticipated, managing projects and mentoring newer team members. It was a great place to start out, and it taught me that, with the right mindset and supportive colleagues, significant professional growth is achievable, no matter the size of the organization.

When I first started in the solar industry, there were far fewer women, especially in senior positions. It’s been fantastic to witness the progress we’ve made, with more women taking on leadership roles. To any woman looking to enter this field, my advice would be to persevere. No matter the obstacles you encounter, if you’re passionate about a career in solar, there is a place for you.

That said, as a traditionally male-dominated industry, it’s important to be prepared to advocate for yourself and others. Women bring unique and valuable perspectives, but it can still be a challenge to have our voices and ideas heard consistently. Be curious, invest in both technical and soft skills, and never underestimate the power of a strong network. With more women joining the solar sector, it’s easier than ever to connect with peers across roles and organizations – networking groups like WISEu can be a great place to meet other women in solar and these relationships will serve you well throughout your career. At OWC, we have an internal Women in Renewables group, providing a valuable platform to connect with female colleagues across the organization while also offering support and guidance from senior colleagues, empowering women at all levels.

Do seek mentorship from experienced colleagues; many women are eager to support you, just as I’ve been supported along my journey. Finally, don’t shy away from celebrating your achievements. Every success you achieve not only marks your own progress but also helps pave the way for others to follow.

Carol Murphy has over 13 years of experience in the renewables industry. Holding a BEng in Energy Engineering she has been working as a technical consultant since 2011 with a focus on Technical Due Diligence and Lenders Technical Advisory. She now serves as the Head of Independent Engineering (Onshore) for OWC, where she leverages her diverse experience to provide expert guidance in renewable energy projects. Her expertise spans the UK, Europe, and global markets, with a particular focus on large-scale ground-mount solar and more recently supporting the Onshore Wind and Energy Storage teams at OWC. She has conducted comprehensive due diligence on multi-MW portfolios at various development stages, from early feasibility to operational plants, with a focus on providing technical support for robust contractual documents. She has also worked on the project delivery side for local government bringing experience of the client’s perspective to her role at OWC.

