Fleet Space secures funds for satellite-based mineral exploration

South Australia-based space technology company Fleet Space has developed an intelligent platform in communication with a low orbit satellite, that can identify critical minerals and accelerate their extraction for use in clean energy technology.

Image: Fleet Space

Share

From pv magazine Australia

South Australia-based Fleet Space Technologies has announced a funding round that will be used to expand the capabilities of its global exploration platform, ExoSphere, to accelerate the discovery of critical minerals needed for Earth’s clean energy future.

By integrating Fleet Space’s satellites in low earth orbit (LEO), smart seismic sensors, and AI into an end-to-end solution, ExoSphere technology streamlines the acquisition, processing, and integration of exploration datasets.

This has the potential to provide the global mining industry with high-quality targeting insights faster than ever before while minimizing environmental impact.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Daikin launches air-to-water heat pumps for single-family homes
16 December 2024 Daikin has released a line of residential heat pumps, using propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 6...