Fleet Space secures funds for satellite-based mineral exploration

From pv magazine Australia



South Australia-based Fleet Space Technologies has announced a funding round that will be used to expand the capabilities of its global exploration platform, ExoSphere, to accelerate the discovery of critical minerals needed for Earth’s clean energy future.

By integrating Fleet Space’s satellites in low earth orbit (LEO), smart seismic sensors, and AI into an end-to-end solution, ExoSphere technology streamlines the acquisition, processing, and integration of exploration datasets.

This has the potential to provide the global mining industry with high-quality targeting insights faster than ever before while minimizing environmental impact.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.