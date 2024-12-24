US rural electric co-ops secure $4.37 billion in clean energy funding

From pv magazine USA

Awards of more than $4.37 billion through the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Empowering Rural America (New ERA) program is intended to support at least 5,000 jobs, lower electricity costs for businesses and families, and reduce climate pollution by 1.1 million of tons each year.

The New ERA program, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, makes funding available to member-owned rural electric cooperatives based in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas. The USDA reports that this is the largest investment in rural electrification since 1936.

“USDA is committed to enhancing the quality of life and improving air and water in our rural communities,” USDA Secretary Vilsack said. “The Inflation Reduction Act’s historic investments enable USDA to partner with rural electric cooperatives to strengthen America’s energy security and lower electricity bills for hardworking families, farmers and small business owners.”

One of the rural cooperatives receiving funding is Connexus Energy, Minnesota’s largest electric co-op, which was awarded nearly $170 million in grant money for over 282 MW of renewable hydro, solar and wind energy, and 20 MW of battery energy storage. These projects are expected to lower costs for its members, support nearly 400 jobs and reduce climate pollution by more than 1.1 million tons each year.

“Connexus Energy’s mission is to power our member-owners and communities toward a smarter energy future with a passionate focus on affordability and reliability,” said president and CEO Brian Burandt. “We appreciate that the USDA recognizes the substantial benefits our portfolio of projects provides our member-owners in decarbonizing our power supply in alignment with our board-approved resource plan. Our team is eager to put the New ERA investment to work for our membership and the communities where these projects will be developed.”

