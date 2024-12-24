Top US solar stories of 2024

From pv magazine USA
pv magazine USA published more than 1,800 stories this year. With a breadth of expertise, this news coverage not only sheds a light on the current state of solar, but also provides a powerful backdrop to our solar future.
1. Spontaneous glass breakage on solar panels on the rise
In its annual PV Module Index, the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) examined emerging issues in solar glass manufacturing and field performance. It found reports of a concerning rise in solar panel glass spontaneously breaking in the field, sometimes even before it was commissioned.
2. Existing California solar customers may get blindsided with net metering cuts
A state entity, the California Public Advocates Office (PAO), released a report suggesting that residents who have invested in rooftop solar should be force-shifted onto a regulatory scheme that would greatly diminish the value of their investments.
The PAO released a fact sheet claiming that rooftop solar net metering will create an $8.6 billion cost for non-solar customers in the state, and that this number is increasing. As a result, it has advised that net energy metering (NEM) 1.0 and 2.0 customers are forced to shift to the far less advantageous NEM 3.0 rate structure.
