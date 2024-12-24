Billing and services software for commercial solar rooftops

Volter, a U.K.-based software startup, has launched a subscription software platform for owners of commercial and industrial (C&I) real estate to manage and generate revenues with their rooftop solar assets. It also provides productivity modules for installers of commercial rooftop-oriented solar systems and power purchase agreement (PPA) providers.

The software has modules to support billing, real-time operational monitoring and reporting, invoicing, and management-related functions.

“Typically, our customer will be either a real estate owner, C&I installer, or C&I PPA provider. They will utilize the platform for billing automation, tenant engagement, customer reporting, performance monitoring, O&M, and offering additional energy services,” Luke Buhl-Nielsen, co-founder of Volter, told pv magazine.

The software is compatible with “leading solar hardware and metering equipment” and is reportedly able to integrate data scattered across multiple siloed systems and spreadsheets.

The size of rooftop PV assets owned by Volter’s customers can range from 10 kW up to 3,000 kW. “Our typical size is in the 300-600 kW range,” said Buhl-Nielsen.

Volter officially launched its subscription-based software in August and is already finding customers in commercial real estate who are installing solar to provide electricity to tenants at a competitive rate.

“Essentially C&I properties are merging with energy to become revenue-generating power plants – and this is the creation of an entirely new asset class,” said Buhl-Nielsen, noting that there is the added benefit of reducing overall grid emissions.

The Volter software reportedly “streamlines processes” that are typically manual, time-consuming, or error-prone, automating landlord and tenant solar billing, invoicing and revenue collection, as well as supporting reporting to tenants.

It is suitable for users with either one installation or a portfolio of solar assets.

Asked about the training required to use the platform, Buhl-Nielsen said, “It's a very intuitive platform and can be learned in a matter of minutes. We can onboard new properties and solar systems within 24 hours.”

Looking ahead, the startup aims to add energy service-related functionality, such as aggregated tenant green energy procurement, energy optimization, and virtual power plant (VPP).

Founded in 2024, Volter recently raised a $3.2 million pre-seed round, featuring Neptunia, a venture fund based in Sweden, and two London-based investors Seedcamp and Transition VC, which led the round.