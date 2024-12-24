US-backed Econergy secures financing for 92 MW solar farm in Romania

Econergy Renewable Energy secured a €38 million ($39.5 million) project financing deal with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) to repay related-party loans used for acquiring, developing, and building the 92 MW Parau photovoltaic solar project in Romania. The project began operations earlier this year.
“This milestone strengthens Econergy's partnership with Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) following the successful financing of the 155 MW Ratesti solar project and underlines RBI's confidence in Econergy's leadership and commitment to renewable energy development in Romania,” said Israel-based Econergy Renewable Energy.
The loan includes a maturity of up to 10.5 years, structured repayments, and a balloon payment at final maturity, with an interest rate linked to the six-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR).
Earlier this month, Econergy Renewable Energy announced the completion of a bond issuance, raising ILS 329 million ($89.8 million).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.