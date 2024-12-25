SECI allocates 600 MW solar in India at $0.036/kWh

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has allocated 600 MW of solar at $0.036/kWh in its 1 GW solar tender, with Acme Solar, Adani Renewable Energy, and ReNew emerging as winners.

Image: Acme Solar

Share

From pv magazine India

SECI has announced the results of its latest 1 GW solar tender, launched under tranche XVIII. It has allocated 600 MW to three bidders at an average price of INR 3.06 ($0.036)/kWh.

ReNew won 250 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3.04/kWh. Acme Solar secured 300 MW at INR 3.05/kWh. Adani Renewable Energy took 50 MW at INR 3.10/kWh, against a bid quantity of 200 MW.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. Power procured by SECI from these projects has been provisioned to be sold to the different buying entities of India.

The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. They can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Bifacial perovskite solar can achieve bifaciality of 90% when tilted at 20 degrees
23 December 2024 New research from India has shown that bifacial perovskite solar cells can achieve a 2% higher power conversion efficiency with a tilt angle of 20 deg...