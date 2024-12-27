Gensol wins $104.7 million EPC deal for 225 MW of solar in India
Gensol Engineering has agreed to handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) duties for a 225 MW AC (276 MW DC) grid-connected solar project in India. It will also manage operations and maintenance for three years.
Gensol Engineering has agreed to develop a 225 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV project in the Indian state of Gujarat under an EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy.
The project will be built at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III) at Khavda, in the Rann of Kutch.
The contract, including three years of O&M services, is valued at approximately INR 8.97 billion ($104.7 million), inclusive of taxes and duties. NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering formalized the agreement last week.
Gensol Engineering, founded in 2012, specializes in renewable energy solutions, with a focus on solar EPC services and electric mobility. It has completed more than 770 MW of solar projects, including rooftop, ground-mount, and floating solar installations across India.
In September 2023, Gensol acquired Scorpius Trackers, a supplier of single-axis solar tracking solutions, to broaden its capabilities in renewable energy. Gensol has also set up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Chakan, India, with an annual production capacity of 30,000 vehicles.
