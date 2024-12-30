PowerChina to build 530 MW of solar in Panama

PowerChina has signed an EPC contract to build 530 MW of solar in Panama.
Sajalices Energy awarded the contract and signed it at PowerChina’s regional headquarters in Panama.
The agreement covers the design, construction, installation, commissioning, trial operation, handover, and testing of the Sajalices photovoltaic project in Cermeno, Panama Oeste province.
Zhang Guolai, general manager of PowerChina Americas, said the deal will deepen the company’s presence in Latin America. He added that the project will boost Panama's clean energy supply, support its carbon neutrality goals, and promote regional economic growth.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Panama had installed around 570 MW of solar by the end of 2023.
In October 2024, the country launched an energy auction aimed at contracting power between 2025 and 2030.
