BatX Energies opens lithium battery recycling plant in India

From pv magazine India

BatX Energies has opened a lithium battery recycling and critical minerals extraction plant in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The facility uses hydrometallurgical processes to extract critical materials, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, from used lithium-ion batteries. It efficiently recycles all types of lithium-ion battery waste, including manufacturing rejects from upcoming gigafactories.

The battery recycling plant follows the 2022 launch of BatX’s first black mass production facility in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, and scales operations to a commercial level after a successful 21-month industrial pilot run.

“This transformative step in the downstream battery recycling value chain harnesses BatX’s proprietary chemical process to extract high-purity critical materials, ideally suited for specialty applications and the lithium-ion cell manufacturing industry,” said the company.

BatX Energies’ new facility combines material extraction with second-life energy storage applications, supporting batteries at any lifecycle stage. It reportedly achieves low energy consumption using zero-emission, zero-waste processes.

“This pioneering approach not only makes critical materials for EV batteries more affordable and accessible but also aligns effortlessly with the Ministry of Environment and Forest’s Battery Waste Management Rules 2022,” said the company.