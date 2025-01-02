Saudi Arabia announces prequalified bidders for 2 GW/8 GWh battery storage tender

From ESS News
The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has released a list of 33 prequalified bidders for its 2 GW/8 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) tender.
The tender, structured as a build-own-operate model, attracted major international players including Masdar, ACWA Power, EDF, TotalEnergies, Jinko Power and more. Prominent companies from China, South Korea, and Japan also feature, including Samsung, the China Energy Overseas Investment Company, China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering, and China Southern Power Grid International.
Of the 33 prequalified bidders, 21 applied to provide both technology and management services for the BESS facilities, while the remaining 12 applied solely for asset management roles. The full list, in English, can be seen here, and is replicated below.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.