Saudi Arabia announces prequalified bidders for 2 GW/8 GWh battery storage tender

Saudi Arabia has ramped up its renewable generation capacity targets with the ultimate goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060

From ESS News

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has released a list of 33 prequalified bidders for its 2 GW/8 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) tender.

The tender, structured as a build-own-operate model, attracted major international players including Masdar, ACWA Power, EDF, TotalEnergies, Jinko Power and more. Prominent companies from China, South Korea, and Japan also feature, including Samsung, the China Energy Overseas Investment Company, China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering, and China Southern Power Grid International.

Of the 33 prequalified bidders, 21 applied to provide both technology and management services for the BESS facilities, while the remaining 12 applied solely for asset management roles. The full list, in English, can be seen here, and is replicated below.

