Hoymiles launches 5.12 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery for rooftop PV applications

The Chinese manufacturer said its new LB-5D-G2 battery offers excellent performance with 5.12 kWh capacity for a single unit and up to 81.92 kWh for 16 batteries running in parallel.

Image: Hoymiles

From ESS News

Chinese microinverter maker Hoymiles has unveiled a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage system for residential and C&I PV systems.

“The LB-5D-G2 battery offers excellent performance with 5.12 kWh capacity for a single unit and up to 81.92 kWh for 16 batteries running in parallel, suitable for your home and small C&I scenarios,” the company said in a statement.

Each battery module measures 640 mm × 380 mm × 145 mm and weighs 45 kg. It has a rated capacity of 100 Ah, a rated voltage of 51.2 V, and a voltage range of 44.8-58.4 V. The recommended depth of discharge is 90%.

