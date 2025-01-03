Moldova records 344 MW of solar capacity up to September 2024

Moldova’s solar capacity reached 344 MW at the end of September 2024, according to figures from the country’s CNED. The figure is almost double the total 162 MW deployed by the end of 2023.

CNED said thatr 119 MW of solar has been installed under a fixed tariff support mechanism, while another 84.5 MW of solar has been installed without any support mechanism, with the electricity being traded on the free market.

Prosumers are responsible for installing a total of 138 MW of Moldova’s solar market, of which 23 MW has been installed under a net billing mechanism. The mechanism came into effect at the start of 2024 to replace a net metering scheme that installed a total of 115 MW.

Moldova’s total renewables capacity – comprising solar, wind, biogas and hydro – stood at 521 MW after the first nine months of last year, 11 times more than the combined total in 2019.

The Ministry of Energy launched the country’s first renewables auction, seeking to procure 60 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind, in August.

Successful investors will secure fixed price guarantees for power generated over periods of 15 years with a ceiling price of MDL 1.67 ($0.095)/kWh for solar and MDL 1.5/kWh for wind. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2025.

The auction follows the introduction of a new approval process for power plants above 20 MW last year, aimed at making the construction and commissioning documentation process more efficient and transparent.

Moldova has set a target of achieving a 30% share of renewable energy in its energy mix by 2030, up from 10% at the end of 2023.