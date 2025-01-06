Dominican Republic launches tender for 40 MW PV plant

From pv magazine LatAm

EGEPC has launched a tender for a 40 MW solar plant to enhance the efficiency of its Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant in the Dominican Republic.

The project is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by integrating solar energy into the existing coal-fired units, which generate 720 MW for the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI).

EGEPC said that the PV modules must be monofacial, sourced from a single manufacturer on Bloomberg's “tier 1” list.

The final tender award is set for March 24, and the project will be financed with EGEPC's own resources.

As of the end of 2023, the Dominican Republic had 1,073 MW of installed PV capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).