JCE Energy installs solar power solution in the North Sea

Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has delivered a bespoke modular solar system to an unmanned installation belonging to Norwegian petroleum company Aker BP.
The solar package will meet the year-round energy demands of the installation, currently under construction in the North Sea, in place of a diesel generator.
JCE Energy said its modular solar package was designed and manufactured to address specific challenges of offshore operations in the North Sea, such as extreme weather conditions. It was engineered for continuous operation and houses all essential programmable logic controllers (PLC) and batteries in a single container unit, constructed at the company’s Aberdeen facility.
A project spokesperson told pv magazine that compared to a standalone 1 kW diesel generator, the solar system will save more than GBP 50,000 ($62,570) and cut fuel use by about 9,000 liters.
The spokesperson said the solar modules will supply power until the unmanned installation connects to permanent power from the host platform in the Valhall oil field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.
The modules are currently set to be removed once connected, though there is a possibility of keeping them to run certain systems. Production at the installation is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.
