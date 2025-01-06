JCE Energy installs solar power solution in the North Sea

JCE Energy, a Scotland-based specialist in off-grid power solutions, has delivered a bespoke modular solar system to an unmanned installation in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Image: JCE Energy

Share

Aberdeen-based JCE Energy has delivered a bespoke modular solar system to an unmanned installation belonging to Norwegian petroleum company Aker BP.

The solar package will meet the year-round energy demands of the installation, currently under construction in the North Sea, in place of a diesel generator.

JCE Energy said its modular solar package was designed and manufactured to address specific challenges of offshore operations in the North Sea, such as extreme weather conditions. It was engineered for continuous operation and houses all essential programmable logic controllers (PLC) and batteries in a single container unit, constructed at the company’s Aberdeen facility.

A project spokesperson told pv magazine that compared to a standalone 1 kW diesel generator, the solar system will save more than GBP 50,000 ($62,570) and cut fuel use by about 9,000 liters.

The spokesperson said the solar modules will supply power until the unmanned installation connects to permanent power from the host platform in the Valhall oil field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The modules are currently set to be removed once connected, though there is a possibility of keeping them to run certain systems. Production at the installation is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Australian startup offers retractable PV sytem with containerized vanadium redox flow battery
06 January 2025 A Western Australia-based hybrid solar and battery system developer has demonstrated its hybrid units deployed in remote locations for businesses and...