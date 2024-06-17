Croatia kicks off renewables tender

Croatia‘s energy market operator, HROTE, has launched a public tender to award market premium support to renewable energy projects.
The energy auction was first announced in April, backed by a €257.2 million ($275.6 million) investment. The tender only supports new projects, totaling 607 MW: 450 MW of solar, 150 MW of wind, and 7.25 MW of hydroelectric power plants.
According to the tender document, a premium of up to €67.05/MWh has been set for solar projects greater than 1 MW. A premium of up to €82.04/MWh is available for solar plants between 200 kW and 1,000 kW, or for plants between 200 kW and 6 MW if the project is wholly owned by a small- or medium-sized enterprise (SME) or renewable energy community.
The maximum incentive per project is €30 million. The tender kicked off on June 12 and will remain open until June 27. It is the second auction since Croatia introduced market premiums to support renewable energy projects in mid-2020. The first auction for large-scale projects took place in 2022, to procure 638 MW of new capacity. Premiums were awarded to 107 MW of projects, including just 8 GW of solar.
Croatia added 238.7 MW of solar in 2023, according to figures from the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia (RESC), bringing the combined total to 462.5 MW.
