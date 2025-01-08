Gold Plus Glass enters solar glass manufacturing

From pv magazine India
Gold Plus Glass Industry, India’s second-largest float glass manufacturer, has announced the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Karnataka.
It said it has expanded its float glass capacity and diversified its portfolio by entering the solar glass segment with the new facility.
The Karnataka plant began commercial operations in June 2024, with a phase-wise installed float glass manufacturing capacity of 584,000 metric tons per year and a solar glass capacity of 109,500 metric tons per year.
Gold Plus’ Roorkee facility already annually produces 456,250 metric tons of float glass. With the addition of the Karnataka plant, the company’s total installed float glass capacity now exceeds 1 million metric tons per year.
