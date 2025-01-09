New rules allow VPPs to compete in Australia’s energy market from 2027

From pv magazine Australia

The AEMC has released a final determination that allows VPPs to compete directly with large-scale generators in the Australian energy market, to the benefit of all consumers through significant cost savings, lower emissions, and better energy prices.

The reforms create efficiencies by allowing VPPs and commercial and industrial demand-response and aggregated batteries to compete directly with traditional power stations.

Currently there is no mechanism for the market to predict how these resources will respond to daily price fluctuations and the lack of understanding creates operational challenges for the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and can lead to costly system operations.

These problems are growing as the rollout of batteries and electric vehicles gathers pace.

AEMC Chair Anna Collyer said the rule enhances market efficiency by creating new opportunities for both energy suppliers and users to participate in ways that weren’t possible before.

“The reform is like giving the electricity system a pair of glasses – suddenly, it can see and respond to retailers’ and customers’ actions that were previously invisible,” said Collyer.

The reforms create a new ”dispatch mode” that allows retailers to bid these resources into the wholesale electricity market.

“Whether it’s data centres shifting computing load, manufacturers using backup generators, commercial chillers, or household batteries aggregated as virtual power plants, retailers can now bid these resources into our wholesale market,” said Collyer.

The Commission’s modelling shows that if these resources participate, it could deliver AUD 834 million ($517 million) in cost savings between 2027 and 2050 through more efficient market operation.

The reforms include a AUD 50 million incentive scheme for early participants.

“This improved visibility will lead to more efficient generation use, lower system costs, and reduced energy prices for all consumers,” Collyer said. ”While there are costs to encourage early participation, the long-term benefits for consumers far outweigh these initial investments. It’s a win-win that doesn’t require changing behaviour, just smarter market operation.”

The VPP dispatch mode reform represents the primary focus of the AEMC’s work program for integrating consumer energy resources into the wholesale electricity market.

The new framework will take effect from May 2027, with incentives available from April 2026.