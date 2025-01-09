Saatvik Green secures 1 GW solar module order

From pv magazine India

Saatvik Green Energy has won a contract to supply 1 GW of PV modules. The manufacturer said that it has secured the deal with a leading energy producer.

It will supply n-type TOPCon solar modules from its manufacturing unit in Haryana, India.

Saatvik Green annually produces 3.8 GW of solar modules and plans to expand capacity to 7.8 GW by December 2025. It also aims to commission a 3 GW solar cell line by the same deadline. It is also building 2 GW of encapsulant capacity and setting up ancillary product units (aluminum frames, junction boxes and ribbons).