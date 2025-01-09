Chile has 15 GW of energy storage under environmental permitting

From ESS News
Chile had 3 GW of energy storage projects operational, undergoing testing, or under construction by November 2024, according to the latest renewable energy figures published by Acera.
A further 15 GW of various types of energy storage projects were undergoing environmental assessment or had secured permits in a year which featured a record $5.7 billion invested in clean energy, 231% more than was attracted in 2023.
With clean energy accounting for 68% of Chilean electricity in 2024, Acera executive director Ana Lia Rojas said, “We are closing 2024 with a record. In November, more than 80% of the electricity consumed in the country was generated with clean energy. However, we have an environment of uncertainty that is beginning to affect investment decisions which are key for the next five years.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
