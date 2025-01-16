São Paulo Metro to use self-produced wind and solar energy

From pv magazine LatAm

The São Paulo Metro has announced a long-term contract for self-production of solar and wind energy with CGN Brasil and Pontoon Energia. The 15-year partnership will begin in 2027 and will ensure clean and renewable energy to meet part of the metro's energy demand through generation at the Lagoa do Barro Complex in Piauí, providing traction to trains on lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver.

The partnership between CGN Brasil and the São Paulo Metro not only promotes the energy transition in the capital of São Paulo and in the public transport sector, but also contributes significantly to the preservation of the environment. Over 15 years, the initiative will avoid the emission of more than 200,000 tons of CO₂.

Yao Zhigang, president of CGN Brasil, said the “agreement reflects CGN Brasil’s commitment to sustainability and to supporting the development of Brazilian cities, offering innovative and reliable solutions for the energy transition.”

In addition to the environmental benefits, the São Paulo Metro expects the initiative to save more than BRL 12 million ($2 million) per year.