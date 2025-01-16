China’s CGN New Energy announces winning bidders in 10 GWh BESS tender

CGN New Energy has selected seven winners from 50 bidders in its 10 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) tender, with the lowest bid at CNY 0.458/Wh ($63/kWh).

Image: Canadian Solar

From ESS News

Chinese independent power producer CGN New Energy has announced the results of its 2025 procurement for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems, which will be installed alongside solar and wind plants as well as standalone facilities.

CGN New Energy issued the tender announcement in late November 2024, and revealed the winning bidders this week. The procurement was divided into seven lots, with each one amounting to 1.5 GWh. Lots one to three were grid-forming systems totaling 4.5 GWh, while lots four to seven were grid-following systems totaling 6 GWh.

Haibosichuang, Nanrui Relay Protection and CRRC Zhuzhou Institute were shortlisted and pre-winning bids for lots 1-3 at CNY 0.533/Wh, CNY 0.558/Wh and CNY 0.519/Wh, respectively.

