SoliTek launches made-in-Lithuania, high-voltage C&I battery energy storage solution

From ESS News

Lithuania-based manufacturer of solar panels and batteries SoliTek has launched a new commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system, SoliTek VEGA, featuring its proprietary AI-powered energy management system (EMS).

The high-voltage system utilizes lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells. The battery modules integrated into the product are manufactured on SoliTek’s automatic production line in Vilnius with an annual output of 350 MWh. The company aims to scale up its battery storage manufacturing capacity to 1 GWh.

The new 51.2 kWh battery energy storage system is a modular solution that is stackable up to 20 units for a cumulative 1 MWh. Such a system would run on 10 units of 50 kW hybrid inverters connected in parallel.

